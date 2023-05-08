Stars including Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls OBE, Alan Titchmarsh, and Sir Tom Jones gave pre-recorded video messages in honour of the King throughout the concert, which was hosted by Hugh Bonneville.

‘Top Gun’ star Tom Cruise delivered a video message from his War Bird plane, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” before saluting and banking off.

Muppets stars Kermit and Miss Piggy also gave speeches, with the frog saying he was “honoured” to have been invited to the coronation.

The Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Sunday May 7, 2023. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

At the same time, 10 towns and cities across the country were treated to “spectacular” light displays, while 1,000 drones took to the sky for a UK-first “multi-location drone show”.

The light display included the Welsh dragon, spanning 140m, beamed into the sky above Cardiff to the soundtrack of Paloma Faith singing Lullaby, while James Nesbitt performed a spoken word piece written by Daljit Nagra, chair of the Royal Society of Literature.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Prince George danced the night away.

The youngsters stood with the rest of the royal box, including the King and Queen, and moved to the sound of Lionel Richie’s hit ‘All Night Long’ and Take That’s anthems.

Singing along, Charlotte and George waved their flags enthusiastically and swayed in time to the music.

The princess also sang the words to Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’ and ‘Firework’, as the US singer took to the stage in a shiny gold metallic ball gown.

It was a special late night out for the Prince and Princess of Wales’s two eldest children, who are just nine and eight, after a busy day on Saturday at their grandfather’s coronation.

Like the rest of the 20,000-strong crowd, they wore flashing LED wristbands.

George and William were seen smiling and laughing together as they enjoyed the show.

When William took to the stage to deliver a touching tribute to his “Pa” the King, Charlotte turned to George to get his attention, pointing at the stage with her flag.

The 300-strong Coronation Choir, conducted by Gareth Malone, performed an uplifting version of the Emeli Sande song ‘Brighter Days’, while Steve Winwood sang his hit song ‘Higher Love’, accompanied by the Commonwealth virtual choir, with singers from more than 40 Commonwealth countries.

The evening also saw a collaboration between five Royal patronages – The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art – who came together for the first time to perform Somewhere from West Side Story.

Other collaborations included Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, who sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, and Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger, who performed ‘Reflection’ from ‘Mulan’.

Earlier the Prince and Princess of Wales sipped homemade cocktails with royal fans as they soaked up the atmosphere in Windsor ahead of Sunday’s star-studded coronation concert.

The Princess Royal was also out and about at Swindon’s Coronation Big Lunch.

William and Kate surprised well-wishers when they went on a 40-minute walkabout in the town’s famous Long Walk, and also came across special coronation ale dedicated to the King.

The unannounced appearance came as Buckingham Palace said the King and Queen were “deeply touched” by the nation’s celebration of their coronation on Saturday.

A Palace spokesman said the King and Queen were “profoundly grateful” for all those involved in organising the celebrations and ceremony, and the spectators who attended the day.

“Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield,” he said.