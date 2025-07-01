"A much loved gentleman of his community": Tributes paid to father who dies in Co Down motorbike crash
Philip McClelland, who was from the Newtownards area, died after his motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards.
The police said that Mr McClelland died at the scene from his injuries and that enquiries into his passing are ongoing.
The road was closed for a period of time before later being re-opened.
A sea of tributes have been posted online for Mr McClelland, with friend Johnathon Thomas sharing: “Devastating news. Would have never went by you without having a chat asking how you were keeping and how the family was.”
Michael Harvey said: “Gutted will miss calling in (the) yard seeing you and out in (the) recovery truck.”
Fight Network on Facebook posted: “Hearing of the passing of well known, well respected and much loved Belfast man Phil McClelland.
"A much loved gentleman of his community and an avid boxer. RIP CHAMP.”
In a heartfelt post on social media on June 30, Timmy Dickson – who was Phil’s best friend – said that he was asked to share the message “on behalf of Phil’s partner, Lindsay Patton” and his daughter Mylie and wider family circle.
The post reads “As many of you may have already heard, Big Phil – my best mate, tragically lost his life yesterday in a motorbike accident.
“Words can’t express the pain and shock we’re all feeling.
“His partner, his mum, his daughter Mylie and the entire family are completely devastated.
“We’ll share details about the funeral arrangements as soon as they’re confirmed.”
He added that the family “would like to thank everyone for their messages, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time” as “it means more than you know.”
The tribute ends with “Rest easy, Big Phil.”
Jim Shannon MP expressed his sincere sympathies to the family.
"This tragedy is a reminder of how precious life is and there is a family in Newtownards who are grieving...and I know that our thoughts and prayers are with those who knew and loved him at this desperately sad time and for the days that lie ahead.”
