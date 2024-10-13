A second Sinn Fein member of the Dail quits the party, after what he says is a complaint against him

Brian Stanley, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, questioned the party’s process, claiming it “lacked objectivity” and “was “seriously flawed”. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sinn Fein TD Brian Stanley has resigned from the party, it has been reported.

It is the second resignation of a TD for Sinn Fein, which had an excellent general election result in the Republic in 2020, getting the highest vote share of any party (24.5%) and the second most TDs, 37 to Fianna Fail’s 38.

Mr Stanley has been a TD for Laois-Offaly since 2011 and was first elected to Laois County Council in 1999.

Mr Stanley, who is also chairman of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, said he is ending his 40-year association with the party and will remain as an independent “Republican TD”.

In a statement issued to Laois Today, Mr Stanley said his decision follows a “complaint” that was made about him that led to an internal party inquiry.

He questioned the party’s process, claiming it “lacked objectivity” and “was “seriously flawed”.

He added: “Considering what I have experienced and how Sinn Fein has dealt with this and other matters across the wider party in recent months, I can no longer have confidence in it.”

His resignation comes days after Kildare South TD Patricia Ryan announced she had left the party.

Ms Ryan said that her resignation was in response to the party “undermining” her.