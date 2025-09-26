(L-R) NIPA President David Wallace, NI competitor Andrew Gill, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir and NIPA Vice-President Tim McClelland at the 2025 Northern Ireland Ploughing Championships

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has visited the annual Northern Ireland Ploughing Championships in Gilford, Co Down.

Now in its 81st year, the two-day event is organised by the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association (NIPA), which has around 500 members and affiliations with 21 ploughing associations across the country.

Minister Muir witnessed the 5 Nations Competition, which sees two competitors from each part of the British Isles go head-to-head in conventional and reversal trials for the top prize.

Speaking after day one of the show, Minister Muir said: “The Ploughing Championships are not only a showcase of a core skill in managing the land but also act as a key social event for the farming and wider rural community. I wish to congratulate all the competing farmers on their performance.