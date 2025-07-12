A staggeringly hot July 12 in Northern Ireland, reaching 30 Celsius - the hottest day for three years

It was not only the hottest day of the year in Northern Ireland, not only one of the hottest July 12ths ever recorded but it was also our hottest day in three years.

The hottest place, Magilligan in Co Londonderry, scraped 30 degrees Celsius (recording exactly 30.0°C), a temperature level that is rarely seen in NI, only happening every few years. In fact, for decades the hottest ever day recorded in the province was only somewhat higher than that, at 30.8°C on two days – one in 1976 and 1983.

It was, in summary, an exceptionally hot day for Northern Ireland – and in all locations too. It made for brutal marching conditions for the Orange and loyal order parades everywhere, although most participants to whom the News Letter spoke said with satisfaction that they had got through their full route as normal.

All but one of the main weather stations of the Met Office except recorded what is by its definition a “very hot” day for Northern Ireland of more than 25 degrees Celsius – 77 Fahrenheit. And even the one that didn’t, Murlough in Co Down, almost did, reaching 24.9C.

Supporters under hats and umbrellas tried to stave off the midday sun at Dundonald's Twelfth parade

Here is the full list of the 16 weather stations, listed by hottest, that reached 25.0C or more:

30.0 ° Celsius Magilligan, Co Londonderry

29.5°C Castlederg, Co Tyrone

29.4°C Aldergrove, Co Antrim

29.2°C City of Armagh, Co Armagh

29.2°C Derrylin, Co Fermanagh

29.1°C Giants Causeway, Antrim

28.5°C Thomastown, Fermanagh

28.4°C Portglenone, Antrim

27.0°C Helen's Bay, Down

26.6°C Altnahinch, Antrim

26.6°C Stormont Castle, Co Down

26.1°C Glennane, Armagh

25.6°C Katesbridge, Down

25.3°C, Killowen, Down

25.2°C Killylane, Antrim

25.0°C Ballypatrick Forest, Antrim

Magilligan today was the first time anywhere in Northern Ireland has recorded 30.0C (86F) since July 18 2022. The hottest temperature ever in NI was reached the year before, 2021, of 31.3°C.

NI is the only place in the British Isles never to have hit 90 Fahrenheit (32.2°C): England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have all done so.

Parts of England, particularly the south, are now reaching annual highs that are far in excess of Northern Ireland: somewhere reaches 30°C every year now, and did so again yesterday, reaching in 33.1°C (92F) in the West Mindlands, at Ross on Wye. Wales hit the same, at Cardiff Bute Pk.