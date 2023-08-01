Judith McMullan, from the Whitecross area, died after her motorcycle collided with a car on the Mowhan Road in the village last night (July 1).

DUP MLA William Irwin, who knows the McMullan family, has called on the local community to "support them” during their time of grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This is a tragedy beyond words and I offer my deepest sympathy to the McMullan family circle at this horrific time.

Tributes have been paid to 35-year-old Judith McMullan who has sadly passed away

"I know the McMullan’s very well and speaking to them today there is simply no way to put into words the grief they are experiencing following Judith’s untimely and tragic passing.

"Judith will be missed by very many people right throughout the community and I will be remembering the McMullan family in my prayers and urge the community to support them in their grief.”

Independent councillor Paul Berry of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, paid his respects at the "unbearable loss of a young life".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was with horror when I first heard of a bad accident on the Mowhan Road outside Markethill on Monday evening," he added.

"Of course you always hope and pray that all involved will be ok but I was stunned when I learned of the sad death of Judith McMullan as a result of the accident.

"I know the McMullan family and indeed they are very well known and very much respected and as a community we send our deepest condolences to them all at this very sad and distressing time of unbearable loss of a young life.

"The McMullan family have a strong faith and whilst they will be in deep sorrow I have no doubt they will draw on their faith at this time and it is important as a community we lift them up in prayer at this time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McMullan had two sisters teach at Markethill High School and they passed on their condolences to the family circle.

"As a school family, we are devastated to learn of the death of Miss Judith McMullan, adored sister of our much loved colleagues, Faith (Governor & Head of MFL) and Kirsten (Head of English), as a result of a road traffic accident on July 31,” a spokesperson wrote on social media.

“The McMullan family are an extremely well known and hugely respected family within this locality and we offer our deepest sympathies and prayerful support to Judith's parents, Sammy & Roberta, her siblings, Faith (& Fabricio), Linzi (& Simon), Kirsten and Robert (& Louise), her granny, Sally Edgar, and to Judith's cherished nieces and nephews as well.

“We also extend our sincere condolences to Judith's wider family circle and her dear friends at this very difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of our favourite songs performed by Kirsten is "Your ways are higher than mine" so we trust and pray that the steadfast faith of Judith's family and friends will comfort them in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

Police confirmed the tragic news this morning (August 1).

A spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a collision involving a black Seat Leon car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly before 7.45pm on Monday evening.

"Officers attended along with paramedics, but sadly, Judith, who had been riding the motorcycle, died from her injuries at the scene.

"Mowhan Road was closed overnight but has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.