Aaron McKinney: police issue appeal to help locate man last seen more than two weeks ago
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Aaron McKinney.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aaron, aged 32 and from Dunmurry, was last seen in the Glen Road area of west Belfast on Sunday, November 12.
Aaron is described as being approximately 6ft tall, with dark hair and hazel eyes. He is of slim build.
If you have seen Aaron or know of his whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 391 of 24/11/23.