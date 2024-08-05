The parents of inspirational Banbridge boy Adam Watson have thanked members of the public and businesses for their support as the third and final 24-hour walk in his memory has raised almost £200,000 in total for the charity he helped to form.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine-year-old Adam sadly lost his fight with leukemia on 3 August, 2022, after a courageous battle.

Before he sadly passed away, Adam and his parents David and Sara founded the charity B Positive, which supports other children who are battling cancer, and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heartbreakingly, Adam passed away only days before the first walk in 2022, but his parents insisted that it had to go on in his memory and continued to do so the following year.

Adam passed away after a brave battle against leukemia in August 2022

However, 'Adam's Army' met for the third and final edition of the event last Saturday at Craigavon Lakes to repeat their massively successful walking challenge in memory of his courage.

A wide range of music, entertainment and family fun was also planned to cater for those of all ages who attended.

"We are delighted with how the event went," Adam's father David told the News Letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wanted it to be inclusive for everyone who attended in terms of the entertainment and everything else, and we think we ticked all those boxes.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Sarah Duffy (middle) presented a cheque to Adam's parents Sara and David at the 24-hour walk

"Saturday was the second anniversary of Adam's death and Arch Deacon Roderic West spoke about Adam, the special bond they had and Adam’s faith in God.

"Around 40 teams with more than six people registered for the walk and then we had around 700 to 750 individuals register to take part, then you also have to factor in those who maybe only walked a lap or two, so around 1000 people were involved.

"The total raised is sitting at around £24,000 and we think that tally will increase and that would make it £200,000 across the three walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was the third and last year of the event as it was labour intensive and so much hard work goes into the logistics of everything.

"It has been immensely popular but we don’t want it dragging on and Adam’s battle with leukemia was for three years, so it’s fitted in."

Focusing on Adam’s charity has been a source of great comfort for David and Sara, from Pinley Green, as they cope with their immeasurable loss.

Adam helped design a range of merchandise, including hooded tops with the B Positive logo, to raise funds to buy suitcases for other children who’re on the same cancer journey as he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn’t form the charity in Adam’s memory as he was involved before he sadly passed away,” David added.

"He helped with choosing the name after a receiving a cord blood transplant which would eventually change his blood type from O positive to B positive.

“He also helped choose the logo but unfortunately he never got to see the final outcome but he will always be our forever CEO of the charity.

"The suitcases are filled with practical items that families can use in an emergency if they don’t have time to go home for example.