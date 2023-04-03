It had looked as though the Union Flag would fly all year round on all 13 war memorials in the borough and at the council buildings in Newtownards rather than just on designated days after it was voted on by council and ratified by an Equality Impact Assessment.

However, the proposal was called-in by Alliance Party councillors who described it as “divisive”. In turn they were branded by TUV candidate Peter Wilson as “nationalism’s little helpers”.

Alderman Alan McDowell explained the reasoning behind the call-in vote: “Nobody should be surprised to hear the Alliance Party’s long-standing policy in support of flying the Union Flag from council civic headquarters on designated days, alongside during the Remembrance period.

“Voting in line with this policy, our group did not support the council’s current flag policy and could not support the proposed amendments which represent an expansion on an already far-reaching policy.

“These changes may have resulted in the council acting against its duties to ensure good relations and a good and harmonious working environment. We have a duty listen to the legal advice received and avoid any potential legal challenge from employees or service users.”

Councillor Hannah Irwin said: “It is disappointing that parties have attempted to politicise council buildings and war memorials in the borough in this manner, especially considering the fact that the British Legion previously opposed plans to fly the flag 365 days a year on the cenotaph in Belfast. It is important that the act of remembrance remains sacrosanct and the particular period of remembrance is suitably respected.

“Ards and North Down is becoming increasingly diverse, and elected representatives should ensure that all residents and visitors feel their identity is respected. I am proud to be from somewhere which is embracing diversity, integration and a shared future in many aspects of our community. It is important that our civic buildings also represent these values.”