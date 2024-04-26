Almost 5,000 officers and staff involved in legal action after last year's PSNI data breach
It comes after the details of around 9,500 PSNI officers and staff were mistakenly published in response to a Freedom of Information (FoI) request last August.
The list included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit in which they work.
Police later said the information had got into the hands of dissident republicans.
The PSNI has previously indicated that the data breach could potentially cost the organisation £240 million in security and compensation payouts to officers.
Belfast law firm Edwards & Co said it is representing almost 5,000 police officers and staff.
It said three test cases for a liability only hearing have been listed for June 26.
The firm is one of the Management Solicitors appointed by the court in a recent group litigation order.
Edwards & Co partner Philip Gordon said: "This decision by the High Court is very encouraging progress for our clients, who number almost 5,000.
"At the review hearing this morning (Friday) the court listed three test cases for hearing on liability only for June 26 2024.
"The Management Solicitors have served a statement of claim in each of the cases and the defendant was directed to enter their defence within the usual six-week period.
"It represents very encouraging progress. Each claim will still have to be considered individually in terms of the appropriate damages, taking into account that each plaintiff will have been affected differently.
"It may therefore take some time after a liability hearing to deal with each individual case, but we are committed to getting every client the best possible result."
Officers or civilians who have been affected by the data breach can still register with Edwards & Co to be part of the claim if they have not already done so.
