The Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs (AONISC) has condemned "the shameful and unacceptable treatment" of travelling supporters in Bulgaria on Sunday night.

Around 900 Northern Ireland fans made their way to Plovdiv for the Nations League contest, which was won by the hosts as Kiril Despodov's solitary goal was the difference.

However, it was the safety of Northern Ireland fans before, during and after the match which has been criticised, including denying travelling fans "access to the basic rights of water and toilet facilities."

In a statement on AONISC's Facebook page, the group also revealed that one Northern Ireland supporter was hospitalised after a "violent attack."

The post stated: “We witnessed the shameful and totally unacceptable treatment of our fans in Plovdiv last night.

"Locking us inside our sector not only denied Northern Ireland fans access to the basic rights of water and toilet facilities, it also created a serious safety issue.

“We contacted Irish FA staff, who in turn spoke to the UEFA delegate, and eventually, the gates were opened.”

A spokesperson for the Amalgamation was also critical of the stewarding of home fans and how the PSNI not being invited over to the game was "unhelpful."

The statement added: "Some of our fans were also subjected to violent attack as they made their way back to the city centre, and one fan was hospitalised.

"The treatment of Northern Ireland fans, who were well behaved as ever, was in stark contrast to the lack of stewarding of home fans, some of whom repeatedly threw missiles into our sector until midway through the second half.

"We found the attitude of the police in Plovdiv more difficult as the day progressed, and their decision not to invite the PSNI to Bulgaria was unhelpful.

"There were a number of pieces of information and decisions that changed throughout the course of the day, and we did our best to manage the situations as they arose."

The Amalgamation added that they have already opened up dialogue with the Irish FA and PSNI following last night’s game.

“We have already followed up with the Irish FA and PSNI last night and will take other steps to ensure that this matter is properly reported,” the statement continued.

“Lastly, our thanks to our Fan Embassy volunteers and other friends among the Northern Ireland support who helped us throughout the day and to the rest of the Northern Ireland fans who behaved very well as they always do, despite the circumstances.”

Our Wee Country, which is labelled as a Facebook page “dedicated to supporting, home and away, the Northern Ireland football team” added the following post on social media.

“A nasty atmosphere after the game with NI fans attacked with belts and bottles. Police now advising us to go back to our hotels rather than drinking in the bars. Disappointing end to a trip to a great city and mostly very hospital people. Best wishes to the injured fans.”

A Police Spokesperson said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is liaising with the Irish Football Association and Amalgamation of official NI Supporters Club to provide any assistance they might require following last night’s game in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.”

An Irish FA spokesperson said: “On arrival back in Belfast today we have engaged with UEFA at a senior level to indicate that our fans do not have the history or profile which suggests they deserve the type of treatment that has been reported.

“We expect an update in due course and want to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their continued support.”