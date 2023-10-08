News you can trust since 1737
Appeal issued over four siblings missing from Co Fermanagh

Police have launched an appeal for the whereabouts of four children missing from Co. Fermanagh.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 8th Oct 2023, 20:33 BST
Police said the siblings, aged between 16 and eight, may be with their parents Kathleen and Martin Maughan, and may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

The missing children are Louise, 16, Marie Theresa, 15, Owen, 12, and Christina Maughan, eight.

They were reported missing from the County Fermanagh town of Lisnaskea on October 5.

The Maughan family pictured around 5/6 years ago. Police have said the children will have aged since the photo, but are still recognisable from the photo. The mother, Kathleen, is said to be of slim buildThe Maughan family pictured around 5/6 years ago. Police have said the children will have aged since the photo, but are still recognisable from the photo. The mother, Kathleen, is said to be of slim build
Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said: “We are asking that Kathleen or Martin, the children, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, get in touch with police and let us know where the children are and that they are safe.

“I would also ask that they be returned to Northern Ireland as soon as possible. Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1181 05/10/23.”

