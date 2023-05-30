Application made for undersea electricity connection between Northern Ireland and Scotland

Transmisson Investment, who are based in London, say that the £700 million project will be privately financed and will reduce the likelihood of electricity outages by facilitating greater access to other electricity markets.

They said it also means that emissions of significant levels of harmful greenhouse gasses can be avoided.

The electricity interconnector promises to provide up to 700MW of further capacity between the Irish Integrated Single Energy Market and the GB wholesale electricity market, allowing power from renewable energy sources to be supplied in either direction, displacing the need for power generation from polluting sources.

Project director Keith Morrison said “The application for a Transmission Licence is an early milestone in a long process, but it‘s significant in that it moves us one stage closer towards delivering this very exciting project.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those with whom we have had very positive engagement so far, including the relevant government agencies, and the local political parties.

“Over its lifetime, this project will bring real benefits to Northern Ireland, and Great Britain.

“LirlC [the name of the interconnector] will increase the opportunities for home-grown renewables to export power to other markets, reduce the curtailment of wind generators, lower the wholesale power price in wholesale markets, which on average is forecast to be higher in Northern Ireland, as well as deliver social economic welfare benefits.

"This interconnector will help balance out the system so that power can be imported or exported according to market requirements. There’s a long way to go in the process, but we are pleased that we have reached this milestone”.

The interconnector will comprise two convertor stations, one located in Northern Ireland and another in Scotland, and a cable length of around 130km linking the two, depending on the final route.

