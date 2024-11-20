From left: CEO and founder of Workplus Richard Kirk; Oscar Daly, who is in his final year of a Higher Level Software Engineering apprenticeship at Instil; Lucy Marshall, Community Manager at Workplus; Shauna Herron, Managing Director of Environmental Techniques; and Paddy English, Head of Careers and 6th Form at Wellington College Belfast

A Stormont committee has heard a call for urgent action on apprentices.

Workplus, which connects business with apprentices in Northern Ireland, said while 32% of employers are interested in apprentices, just 8% actually take them on.

Appearing before the Stormont Committee For The Economy on Wednesday morning, Workplus chief executive Richard Kirk said Northern Ireland is facing a skills crisis, and apprenticeships are a key solution to this problem.

The committee heard that there are about 13,000 apprentices in the region, with 6,000 new apprentices starting each year.

Apprenticeships were described as contributing approximately £374 million annually to the local economy, with every £1 invested by the government yielding a £12 return.

But Mr Kirk told MLAs that in order to accelerate adoption with employers, the whole process needs to be easier to navigate, with better communication around the considerable benefits and providing support tailored to their needs.

"By streamlining the system and engaging more employers, we can unlock an untapped workforce, future-proof businesses, and strengthen the economy," he said.

Oscar Daly, who is in his final year of a Higher Level software engineering apprenticeship at Instil, also gave evidence to the committee.

Mr Daly, who founded the NI Apprenticeship Society, said his experience as an apprentice has been "amazing".

"I've been able to gain four years experience in my dream job, applying my learning from university within a local company working with huge multi-national companies," he said.

"A further benefit is that once I finish university I'll have no student debt and be able to apply for more senior jobs.

"Workplus made life so much easier in finding a company that was right for me and the application process was simple and easy to manage."

Patrick English, head of careers and sixth form at Wellington College Belfast, said there is a growing appetite for apprenticeships.

"Apprenticeships are a vital part of the education landscape, offering a hands-on, practical route into careers that complement traditional academic pathways," he said.

"There is a growing appetite for apprenticeships from pupils and a growing understanding of the breadth of pathway options for all academic abilities.

"With growing concerns over student debt, apprenticeships offer a wonderful option for young people to progress into higher education without the worry of student debt."

Meanwhile Shauna Herron, managing director of Environmental Techniques and an advocate of the benefits of apprenticeships, added: "As an SME (small or medium-sized enterprise), having Workplus' support in doing heavy lifting around school engagement, marketing campaigns and apprenticeship recruitment is vital in enabling us to engage in the apprenticeship system.