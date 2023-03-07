Approval granted for Stormont to light up red on Saturday to mark European Victims’ Day

Sinn Fein had previously blocked requests for the building’s illumination for terror victims, but it’s understood the application was given the go ahead as the republican party no longer has a representative on the Assembly Commission.

Other civic buildings will also light up red for Troubles’ victims and survivors. South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) made the request of all 11 NI councils as well as Dail Eireann, Dublin, and the Palace of Westminster, London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after to day’s event at Stormont, host Jim Allister said: “This event was a welcome corrective to the attempt to airbrush victims from the record and a reminder of what innocent people suffered. At a time when an aspiring First Minister claims that there was “no alterative” to such actions the need to mark victims’ day has never been greater.”

Jim Allister is pictured with Mary Hornsey

He thanked Tanya Williams-Powell, Mary Hornsey and Paul Wilson for their contributions and Kenny Donaldson and SEFF for their help in making the event a success.

Mr Donaldson said: "It is important particularly at this time that victims/survivors are acknowledged, almost 25 years on since the signing of the Belfast Agreement, victims/survivors remain a constituency whose needs have not been delivered upon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad