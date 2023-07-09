Arlene Foster explains how GB News will step up its Twelfth of July coverage on Wednesday
The annual gathering in Donegal once again cemented its reputation for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.
One of the lodges who made the journey from Northern Ireland to Co Donegal for the parade was The Coote Memorial LOL No 1921 from Belfast.
Some of the members met up with GB News presenter and former first minister Arlene Foster who posed with them for a photo of their new banner.
Mrs Foster, who was attending with friends and also filming for GB News, said: "It’s very relaxed, a very laid back occasion at Rossnowlagh.
"It’s just a lovely day out frankly, watching the parade as it makes its way down the little road down to the seaside.
"People meet up with people they have seen since last year. It’s a credit to Co Donegal the way that they do it.”
During GB News coverage of the Twelfth on Wednesday they will showcase the Donegal celebration.
Mrs Foster said: “Dougie Beattie (GB News correspondent) was down with me so we did a little package for the GB News coverage on Wednesday that we can slip in to show the Donegal Twelfth.”
She added: “Last year we just did an hour because that was the only scheduling we could get in at such short notice. This year we’ve got two and a half hours of live coverage, starting at 9.30.
"I’ll be at the Belfast parade, down by Bedford Street, along with (historian) Dr Gavin Hughes. Dougie and Charlie (Peters) will be out and about meeting people and having a bit of chat as they tend to do, trying to capture a bit of the colour of the day.”
Mrs Foster said the GB News also plans to feature the Orange Order parade in Liverpool: "We want to bring the story on how the Battle of the Boyne is not just important to those that live here but to the whole of the UK. We’ll be talking throughout the programme about The Glorious Revolution and what it means today.”