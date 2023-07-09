News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Arlene Foster explains how GB News will step up its Twelfth of July coverage on Wednesday

​Thousands descended on the seaside village of Rossnowlagh on Saturday for the Orange Order’s ‘Donegal Twelfth’ ahead of the Twelfth celebrations in Northern Ireland on Wednesday which will be covered live by GB News.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 9th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST

​The annual gathering in Donegal once again cemented its reputation for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.

One of the lodges who made the journey from Northern Ireland to Co Donegal for the parade was The Coote Memorial LOL No 1921 from Belfast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some of the members met up with GB News presenter and former first minister Arlene Foster who posed with them for a photo of their new banner.

Arlene Foster with members of The Coote Memorial lodge with their new banner in DonegalArlene Foster with members of The Coote Memorial lodge with their new banner in Donegal
Arlene Foster with members of The Coote Memorial lodge with their new banner in Donegal
Most Popular

Mrs Foster, who was attending with friends and also filming for GB News, said: "It’s very relaxed, a very laid back occasion at Rossnowlagh.

"It’s just a lovely day out frankly, watching the parade as it makes its way down the little road down to the seaside.

"People meet up with people they have seen since last year. It’s a credit to Co Donegal the way that they do it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During GB News coverage of the Twelfth on Wednesday they will showcase the Donegal celebration.

Orangemen and supporters take part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal, just three days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press EyeOrangemen and supporters take part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal, just three days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Orangemen and supporters take part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal, just three days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Mrs Foster said: “Dougie Beattie (GB News correspondent) was down with me so we did a little package for the GB News coverage on Wednesday that we can slip in to show the Donegal Twelfth.”

She added: “Last year we just did an hour because that was the only scheduling we could get in at such short notice. This year we’ve got two and a half hours of live coverage, starting at 9.30.

"I’ll be at the Belfast parade, down by Bedford Street, along with (historian) Dr Gavin Hughes. Dougie and Charlie (Peters) will be out and about meeting people and having a bit of chat as they tend to do, trying to capture a bit of the colour of the day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Foster said the GB News also plans to feature the Orange Order parade in Liverpool: "We want to bring the story on how the Battle of the Boyne is not just important to those that live here but to the whole of the UK. We’ll be talking throughout the programme about The Glorious Revolution and what it means today.”

Related topics:Arlene FosterGB NewsNorthern Ireland