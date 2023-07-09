Arlene Foster explains how GB News will step up its Twelfth of July coverage on Wednesday

​The annual gathering in Donegal once again cemented its reputation for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.

One of the lodges who made the journey from Northern Ireland to Co Donegal for the parade was The Coote Memorial LOL No 1921 from Belfast.

Some of the members met up with GB News presenter and former first minister Arlene Foster who posed with them for a photo of their new banner.

Arlene Foster with members of The Coote Memorial lodge with their new banner in Donegal

Mrs Foster, who was attending with friends and also filming for GB News, said: "It’s very relaxed, a very laid back occasion at Rossnowlagh.

"It’s just a lovely day out frankly, watching the parade as it makes its way down the little road down to the seaside.

"People meet up with people they have seen since last year. It’s a credit to Co Donegal the way that they do it.”

During GB News coverage of the Twelfth on Wednesday they will showcase the Donegal celebration.

Orangemen and supporters take part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal, just three days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Mrs Foster said: “Dougie Beattie (GB News correspondent) was down with me so we did a little package for the GB News coverage on Wednesday that we can slip in to show the Donegal Twelfth.”

She added: “Last year we just did an hour because that was the only scheduling we could get in at such short notice. This year we’ve got two and a half hours of live coverage, starting at 9.30.

"I’ll be at the Belfast parade, down by Bedford Street, along with (historian) Dr Gavin Hughes. Dougie and Charlie (Peters) will be out and about meeting people and having a bit of chat as they tend to do, trying to capture a bit of the colour of the day.”

