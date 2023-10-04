Arlene Foster wins good humoured balloon debate at Tory party conference, by playing the role of Margaret Thatcher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Baroness Foster was taking party in a light-hearted competition organised by the think-tank Policy Exchange, in which a number of prominent political figures represented historic figures who tried to be named the ‘Guiding Light of Conservatism’.

The former Cabinet Office minister and Brexit negotiator for Boris Johnson, Lord Frost of Allenton, made the case for the ex US president Ronald Reagan to be voted as the ‘guiding light’. The Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove took on the mantle of another American commander-in-chief, Theodore Roosevelt, who also had a career as a writer and conservationist. And the former Downing Street advisor to Theresa May, Nick Timothy, who made the case for Joe Chamberlain, the British politician and businessman of the early 20th century.

Mrs Foster was standing in for Katie Lamb, a Tory party parliamentary candidate, who had been due to participate in the debate.

NI's ex first minister Arlene Foster speaks as Margaret Thatcher at a balloon debate at Policy Exchange room at the Conservative Party conference at Manchester on Tuesday October 3 2023. She won the debate against panellists including Lord Frost, left, as Ronald Reagan and Michael Gove, right, as Teddy Roosevelt

At one point in the debate, Lord Frost in the cowboy-hat wearing persona of Ronald Reagan, paid tribute to his ally Margaret Thatcher, and the “bit part” she had played in their joint achievements. To much amusement, Baroness Foster, playing the late Lady Thatcher took exception to being described as a bit player, reached down beneath the table on the stage and to lift her handbag, then stood up with Mrs T’s landmark , to laughter and applause.

Asked by one member of the audience what the various contenders for the ‘guiding light of conservatism’ mantle had done for the people in his constituency, Baroness Foster cited Margaret Thatcher’s reforms with council houses, which enabled people to buy their own homes.

At another point in the debate Mrs Foster in the role of Lady Thatcher cited the Anglo Irish Agreement as a regret, then added, “we are not infallible,” to laughter, in a reference Mrs Thatcher’s use of the royal third party when she declared in 1989: “We have become a grandmother.”

