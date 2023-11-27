Tributes have been paid to "a real lady" with "a heart of gold" after the passing of Portadown native Arlene McKeown.

Mrs McKeown, who was known for helping to form the Star of David Accordion Band alongside her late husband David, died peacefully at her home on Saturday (November 25).

A funeral service will take place tomorrow (November 28) at 1pm in St. Marks Parish Church, Portadown, with committal following in Seagoe Cemetery.

In a post on the Star of David Accordion Band's Facebook page, a spokesperson stated how the band was "honoured" to be asked by Mrs McKeown to lead the funeral procession tomorrow and how she was "a continual force” in its existence.

Tributes have been paid to Arlene McKeown following her sad passing on Saturday

"Arlene was the reason the band was formed nearly 50 years ago as she brought the idea to David, her husband. From that they plotted out the best way to get uniforms, instruments and its purpose in our community, as others caught the fire until the first band was formed,” a post read.

"Since those early days she has been a strong and continual force to ensure its existence, dignity and honour are maintained.

"A few nights before Arlene passed she gave detailed instructions about her funeral, and one was that the band lead the funeral procession from her home for the lifts, then have a guard of honour to her going into the church.

"The band is honoured to be able to give Arlene this wish in tribute to her as an incredible lady, and as a heartfelt thank you for her devotion and service to the band."

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley paid his condolences and said how the local area will “much poorer” for Mrs McKeown’s loss.

“Very sorry to hear of the passing of Arlene McKeown this morning,” he wrote on social media.

"Arlene had a heart of gold always thinking of others before herself. Rectory and Portadown are much poorer for her loss.

“Thinking and praying for son Giles, the wider family and all those who loved Arlene dearly as a friend.”