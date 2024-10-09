Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This September was the sunniest in Armagh for almost three decades, statistics from Armagh Observatory have shown.

The Observatory have reported that whilst September was the coolest at Armagh for six years, it was the driest for four years and the sunniest for 27 years.

The average temperature in Armagh was 13.1 degrees which is approximately 0.6 C warmer than the 225-year long-term average for September. However, the temperature was the coolest since September 2018.

Despite this there were several relatively warm days, notably a brief period of 'summer' from the 5th to the 7th and again during the week beginning the 14th. The three warmest days (highest maximum air temperature) were the 7th, with an unremarkable 25.0 C but nevertheless the warmest day of the year, followed by the 6th (23.9 C) and the 17th (23.5 C).

There were 137.8 hours of strong sunshine during the month which is the most since 138.8 hours of strong sunshine was recorded during September 1997.

The lowest maximum air temperature, or coolest day, was a cold 9.9 C on the 26th, followed by 13.1 C on the 25th and 13.6 C on the 27th. The 26th was the coldest September day at Armagh for 12 years.

In contrast to the very wet September in parts of southern England this month, where according to the UK Meteorological Office ten English counties experienced their wettest Septembers on record, the first three weeks of September at Armagh supplied total precipitation amounting to just 10.6 mm and only seven days had total rainfall greater than or equal to 0.2 mm.