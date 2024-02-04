'Assaults on police are unacceptable': PSNI hit out at weekend of attacks as 25 officers are injured in a series of incidents across Northern Ireland
The statistics were revealed by Superintendent Nigel Henry who stated that seven officers were hurt in the one incident in Belfast, whilst another was bitten by a man in Banbridge.
Mr Henry added that whilst all officers were able to continue doing their jobs, he stressed that attacks on police are “unacceptable” and not simply a “part of the job”.
He said: “Between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, February 3 and 4, across Northern Ireland, 25 police officers have been injured on duty, resulting in eight arrests for assault on police.
“While thankfully no officers received any serious injuries and all were able to remain on duty, these assaults on our officers while simply doing their job is not acceptable.
“Across Belfast alone, 18 officers were injured, which included seven officers in one incident. While arresting a woman following a report of criminal damage in north Belfast, one officer was spat at, with six others kicked and punched.
“An officer was bitten by a man in Banbridge, who was being arrested following a report of an assault.
“Two officers received minor injuries after their vehicle was rammed several times in Newry on Saturday night.”
Superintendent Henry continued: “These are just some of the examples to highlight the risks our officers face every day. We, as a Police Service, will investigate these attacks rigorously, just as we would were it a member of the public.
“Our officers are here to help, and respond to calls assisting people. Assaults on police are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.”