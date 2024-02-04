Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The statistics were revealed by Superintendent Nigel Henry who stated that seven officers were hurt in the one incident in Belfast, whilst another was bitten by a man in Banbridge.

Mr Henry added that whilst all officers were able to continue doing their jobs, he stressed that attacks on police are “unacceptable” and not simply a “part of the job”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, February 3 and 4, across Northern Ireland, 25 police officers have been injured on duty, resulting in eight arrests for assault on police.

25 police officers have been injured over the last 24 hours, the PSNI have revealed

“While thankfully no officers received any serious injuries and all were able to remain on duty, these assaults on our officers while simply doing their job is not acceptable.

“Across Belfast alone, 18 officers were injured, which included seven officers in one incident. While arresting a woman following a report of criminal damage in north Belfast, one officer was spat at, with six others kicked and punched.

“An officer was bitten by a man in Banbridge, who was being arrested following a report of an assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two officers received minor injuries after their vehicle was rammed several times in Newry on Saturday night.”

Superintendent Henry continued: “These are just some of the examples to highlight the risks our officers face every day. We, as a Police Service, will investigate these attacks rigorously, just as we would were it a member of the public.