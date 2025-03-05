Austins: Communities Minister Gordon Lyons announces £1.2m investment for regeneration project of landmark listed building
The news was revealed by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons as Stormont is set to come up with the cash for the building’s purchase and redevelopment.
Despite being a landmark listed building that occupies a prime location, it has laid vacant for the last nine years.
However, the grant award will see the Inner City Trust being able to purchase the building and undertake immediate restoration works.
Engagement is already under way with a range of public and private sector bodies regarding the potential future uses of the building.
Speaking about the purchase, Minister Lyons said: “This investment will have a transformative effect, not only on Austins, but will contribute to the regeneration of the wider city centre and underlines my commitment to delivering projects which regenerate our urban areas, develop stronger communities and support their continued growth.
"This is an exciting time for the city and the wider region and this project, along with several others which my Department are also supporting, contributes to these commitments”.
The Venerable Robert Miller, Chairman of the Inner City Trust, added: "It sends a clear message of confidence to other investors that our city is a place of progress, innovation, and opportunity.
"Our built heritage is a cornerstone of our identity, and through projects like this, it will play a pivotal role in shaping a vibrant, reimagined City Centre - one that fosters prosperity and inspires generations to come.”
Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton expressed his “strong support” for the acquisition, stating: “I believe this investment represents a significant step towards restoring the vibrancy of the city centre.
"This landmark listed building has remained vacant for nearly a decade. This investment will not only restore a crucial piece of Londonderry’s heritage but also provide a tangible opportunity for further investment in the area.
“I commend my DUP colleague Gordon Lyons MLA, Minister for Communities, the Department for Communities and the Inner City Trust for their vision and dedication to this project.
"I look forward to seeing the building transformed into a space that serves the needs of the community and contributes to the economic prosperity of the region.”
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, said the Council welcomes the announcement.
She outlined “Austins has been vacant for a period of time, and we are delighted with this strong commitment from the Department for Communities to invest in this building and then look forward to Inner City Trust restoring it for a sustainable and long-term use.
"I would like to extend my congratulations to the Department for Communities and Inner City Trust and all the partners for getting to this stage. Inner City Trust have an excellent track record when it comes to heritage-led restoration and regeneration and I look forward to seeing the Austins building back in public usage and regenerated to once again become a focal point in the city centre.”
