Mandatory housing measures for all kept birds and poultry are to come into force across Northern Ireland from 00:01 on Monday (February 17).

The housing order, implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds. The move is part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) in Northern Ireland, introduced on 18 January 2025.

In addition, a ban on the gatherings of galliforme (including pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey, guinea fowl), anseriforme (including ducks, geese, swans) and poultry will be implemented in conjunction with this housing order.

Similar measures are also being implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) in Ireland. This will mean the same measures applying in both jurisdictions from 00:01 on Monday 17 February 2025.

Announcing the decision to introduce a housing order, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “I have taken the decision to introduce housing measures for all poultry and captive birds and a ban on certain bird gatherings. I have been in discussions with my counterpart in Ireland, DAFM Minister Martin Heydon T.D, and I welcome the announcement that a similar order is coming into effect in Ireland. Officials will continue to remain in close contact as both Orders are implemented.

“This will help ensure industry across both jurisdictions are protected as much as possible as we move through the remainder of this HPAI season. This decision will mean that all poultry and captive bird keepers must keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds.

“This strengthens actions taken by my department to ensure mandatory biosecurity measures were implemented, since 18 January 2025.

“I am grateful for the efforts of industry, and so far, this year we have not had a HPAI incursion in any NI poultry premises. This protects our ability to trade and the sustainability of our wider poultry industry. However, following preliminary confirmation of HPAI H5N1 in captive birds at a nature reserve outside Magherafelt, and wild bird cases identified across NI, the action announced today seeks to further protect our national flock.

“Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food industry as a source of employment. Poultry and egg production contributes significantly to the economy, valued at over £600 million, and it is vital that we do all we can to support industry efforts to keep HPAI out.”

The Chief Veterinary Officer for NI, Brian Dooher added: “I am urging all flock keepers to please take action now to improve biosecurity so as to reduce the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds.

“Anyone who keeps birds and poultry, not just those in the commercial sector, will now have a legal obligation to adhere to the housing order requirements, which are there to protect your flock. If avian influenza were to enter our NI commercial flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy.

