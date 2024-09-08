A Ballycastle man has spoken of his sheer joy after completing this year's Great North Run.

Damian Devlin, who is a member of his local running club in the town, finished the course in a time of 1 hour, 39 minutes and 1 second.

Participants in the race run between Newcastle Upon-Tyne and South Shields, in what is one of the most popular half marathons in the world.

Mr Devlin, who works seven days off and then seven days on aboard the Rathlin Island ferry, said the experience of taking part in the Great North Run was unforgettable.

He completed the 13.1 mile route with his friend Tanya McFaul.

Speaking on his way back to the hotel following the race, he said: “I have completed over 20 half marathons but I have to say the Great North Run is the best for the support you receive.

"There is live bands all over the route and they close off the motorway, so it is extremely well organised and I would urge everyone to enter the ballot to run it.

"The wet conditions made it difficult and there were around 60,000 competitors so there was understandably a bit of a delay at the start with different time projections.

“I targeted 1 hour 45 minutes, so I’m pleased to get below that and there’s definitely a grin on my face.”

The men’s race was a one-man show, Abel Kipchumba breaking away early on and defying the wet conditions to cross the line in 59mins 52secs.