Eight off-duty soldiers attached to 1st Light Infantry Regiment were murdered by Provisional IRA terrorists when the bomb was detonated remotely as a bus with 36 soldiers on board passed along the Ballygawley Road at around 12.30am on August 20, 1988.

A roadside service will take place at 3pm on Sunday and will be officiated by Rev Diane Matchett, rector of Kildress and Altedesert parishes.

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson said: "Representatives from across the 1st Light Infantry Regimental family – bereaved, injured survivors and others within the regimental family – will be present in Omagh over the weekend, marking 35 years since a brutal act of terrorism stole the lives of eight young men in the prime of their lives, ending their hopes and their dreams.

The aftermath of the Ballygawley bus bombing

"That bomb also forever changed the direction of the lives of the survivors of that heinous atrocity, perpetrated by Provisional IRA terrorists.”

Mr Donaldson said that this year (July 13) also marked the 40th Anniversary since the murder of four UDR CGC soldiers along the same stretch of road.

The SEFF director added: "Year on year for the last ten years soldier survivors from that fateful night have been returning to the site, as have bereaved relatives. They have found the welcome of Omagh people to be very special and they are no longer anxious about coming across, they benefit from the connections with the community of this area, and especially with those who came to their aid in the aftermath of the bomb.”

He said: "Alongside Newtownsavile LOL 646, Cllr Allan Rainey and residents of the Ballygawley Road we encourage the local community, young and older to come along to the service, showing solidarity with those impacted by terrorist violence within the area.