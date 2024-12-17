A 47-year-old man has been sentenced for six years after admitting to killing his mother in 2022.

Barry Noone, who has an address listed as Daleside Road in London, was handed down his sentence at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday.

Margaret Una Noone, who was aged 77, was found dead in her home in Cookstown in June 2022.

The defendant had previously denied murdering his mother but pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility back in October this year.

Barry Noone (left) was sentenced for six years after pleading guilty to manslaughter following the death of his mother Una (left)

The Public Prosecution Service accepted the manslaughter charge after having obtained psychiatric reports.

He was sentenced to six years, half to be served in custody and half on licence. However, due to time served, Noone is expected to be freed after six months behind bars.

A previous court hearing heard how Police discovered Mrs Noone’s body in her bed at the Ratheen Avenue property in Cookstown in 2022, with Rosary beads apparently placed carefully in her hands.

Her son was located in another bedroom, apparently having taken up to 30 pills hours earlier.

Officers went to the address after Noone allegedly contacted the emergency services to say he had done something to his mother.

When officers arrived at the property the blinds were closed, but on entering through the unlocked front door they found a notepad propped up on a hall table.

A message written on it said: “Please don’t come in. Call the police. I’m so sorry. Barry.”

Searches led to Noone being located under the sheets in a bed upstairs, apparently under the influence of drink or drugs.

His elderly mother was discovered in another room, lying on her back in bed and displaying no sign of life, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Una Noone died due to compressions of the neck.

In a statement after the sentencing was imposed, Detective Inspector Michelle Colhoun said: “Earlier this year, in October, Barry Noone pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

“Working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service, Mr Noone has now been held accountable. At the same time, however, I’m deeply aware that Una’s family and loved ones are left to deal with unimaginable heartache and loss, and my thoughts are with them.

"This is the most tragic case of domestic homicide, in which an innocent woman’s life was taken.

“Sadly, domestic abuse can take many forms, from emotional to physical abuse. Abuse can happen over days or years, or can be a single act. It can affect anyone, irrespective of background, gender or age.

“In this case, an irreversible act of violence took the life of a 77-year-old woman.

