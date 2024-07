The annual parade is held in memory of the thousands of Ulstermen who fought in one of the bloodiest battles of World War One – with around 2,000 killed and more than 3,000 wounded.

The parade set off from Templemore Avenue at 7.30pm, making its way along the Albertbridge, Ravenhill and Castlereagh roads, before returning to Templemore Avenue via the Upper Newtownards Road, Belmont Road, Holywood Road.

Here is a collection of pictures from the parade in east Belfast.

In tune The annual Somme parade passing through east Belfast on Monday evening.

Eye catching A young band member shows his concentrate levels during the annual Somme parade in east Belfast

On the march Pride of the Raven on the march during the Somme parade in east Belfast

Sounds of the flute Steeple Veterans Flute Band playing a tune at the annual Somme parade in east Belfast