BBC Masterchef star Terri Fearon says that she cooks to keep alive a memory of her late father

A Co Down woman who narrowly missed out on tonight’s Masterchef final said that she cooks to keep alive a memory of her late father.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:11 BST- 2 min read

Terri Fearon made it down to the final four of the iconic BBC show with a dish inspired by her granny's "dippy eggs and soldiers" but sadly didn’t make it to the ultimate showdown.

The 30-year-old accountant who moved to England from Banbridge in her mid-20s was asked by presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace in the semi-final to produce "something theatrical and fantastical".

She told the hosts: "When I was a kid, on a Saturday I'd go to my Nan's house and she'd make me dippy eggs and soldiers for lunch.”

Terri Fearon did Northern Ireland proud on MasterchefTerri Fearon did Northern Ireland proud on Masterchef
As an ode to that meal Terri created tempered chocolate shells, filled with coconut mousse and a mango puree, representing the egg white and yolk.

They were served on a breakfast tray with soldiers made from churros, an orange and mango cocktail and a solid chocolate spoon.

She said: "It's a dish that lends itself to the playfulness of seeing one thing and eating another.”

Terri’s late father Sean who worked as a chef died in a car crash close to their home town of Banbridge when she was eight.

She told the BBC: "My last memories of him was him going off to work in his chef's whites so I think it's definitely had an influence on my love for food and how much I associate the kitchen with him.

"For me cooking is almost keeping that little bit of memory alive of my dad – that's how I see it.

"But also it's something that I enjoy doing and it's a big part of who I am."

Terri is a former pupil of St Mary's Primary School in Banbridge, St Mary's High School in Newry and the University of Ulster.

Although she missed out on a place in tonight's grand final she said that the experience has been “life-changing”.

Terri said: "I've loved learning from all the other contestants, getting tips from John and Gregg. The whole experience has been absolutely life-changing."

The MasterChef final will be broadcast on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer tonight at 8pm.

