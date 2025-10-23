Caroline McBride and baby daughter Maria with Josh Bothwell and Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly at a celebration of the youngest members of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Belfast City Hall today, Thursday October 23, during Book Week NI.

Belfast’s newest readers were celebrated at City Hall today (October 23) as the youngest members of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library were welcomed at a special event hosted by Lord Mayor Councillor Tracy Kelly.

Belfast City Council has partnered with the Dollywood Foundation to gift free books to the first 75 babies registered at City Hall from 1 October 2025, whose parents or guardians wish to take part. Each child enrolled in the scheme will receive one free book every month until their fifth birthday.

The Imagination Library aims to inspire a lifelong love of reading by providing children from birth to age five with books free of charge. Founded by country music legend Dolly Parton in 1995, the programme now operates in five countries, delivering over three million books each month. Earlier this year, the initiative celebrated its 30th anniversary and the milestone of 300 million books gifted worldwide.

Speaking at the event, the Lord Mayor said: “It’s a joy to see these little budding bookworms at City Hall today – and what better time to celebrate than during the tenth annual Book Week NI? Thanks to council’s support, these children will be encouraged to develop a love of reading through membership of Dolly Parton’s amazing Imagination Library.

“As a Mum, I know just how important reading with and to children is – and from as young as birth. My two kids devoured books from a very young age and as well as helping us develop a close bond, reading together boosted their social skills, speech, and memory. It’s also well documented that reading encourages empathy, creativity, and of course imagination.

“Our investment in this initiative will help to deliver on our Belfast Agenda pledge of helping to create the conditions for learning and opportunity for all of our residents.”

Meg Fletcher, Regional Director of The Dollywood Foundation UK, added: “We’re delighted to see the Imagination Library expanding in Belfast. Dolly was inspired to start the programme by her father’s experience of not being able to read or write. The Imagination Library helps children everywhere discover the joy of reading from their earliest years. We’re very grateful to Belfast City Council for helping us bring this to more families.”

