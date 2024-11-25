A Belfast-based construction company is stepping forward with an innovative solution to help keep Northern Ireland's hopes of hosting Euro 2028 games alive.

Original plans for four games to be held at Casement Park were kicked into touch after the UK government announced that it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

It said the risk to the public purse of missing the tournament deadline was too high.

The government also expressed concerns about how the cost of the project had potentially risen to more than £400 million.

Computer generated image of proposed Modular Stadium at Belfast’s Sirocco Works site

The Stormont Executive had committed to redevelop Casement Park in 2011 as part of a stadium strategy that delivered revamps for football’s Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast-based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

However, Z Property have proposed the idea of constructing a modular stadium to help host games in the tournament.

The building contractor says the modular stadium would take an estimated nine months to build and meet Uefa’s requirement to be operational a year before the tournament kicks off.

The company outlined that the net cost of the stadium – which is formed by steelworks which are dismantled and then reused – would be between £5 to £10million and could be achieved within two or three months if there was a willingness to proceed between the relevant stakeholders.

Modular stadiums have been used at other sporting tournaments such as the World Athletic Championships in Budapest and the Qatar World Cup, as well as in Munich for a concert with singer Adele.

Z Property managing director Scott Kennedy expressed his disappointment at the current situation.

“As football fans and long-time players in construction, we’re heartbroken that Northern Ireland is missing out on this incredible opportunity,” he said.

“But instead of lamenting what could have been, we decided to act. A modular stadium is not only viable – it’s the key to putting Belfast back on the Euro 2028 map.

“We have the expertise, the vision, and the passion to make this happen.

“Belfast deserves to be part of Euro 2028, and we are ready to rise to the challenge. Now, it’s up to the community, local authorities, and government to join us in making this dream a reality.”

Z Property has identified four potential sites in Belfast that could accommodate the modular stadium, ensuring ease of access through existing urban transport links.

The company believes that with political will and public support, planning permission for a temporary structure could be fast-tracked.

When asked by the News Letter where the four sites are precisely located, a spokesperson for Z Property replied: “The four locations are in the greater Belfast area and we have spoken to two of these site owners, however we cannot take any further steps until the government and UEFA are amenable to the modular stadium plan progressing.”

A spokesperson for Z Property further revealed that they have been in contact with a variety of different stakeholders regarding their plans.

“We have contacted the secretary of state, Minister Gordon Lyons and Patrick Nelson of the IFA but are yet to have a response,” they said.

“The reaction to our social media has been 100% positive, showing the underlying support for retaining Northern Ireland interest in hosting in 2028.”