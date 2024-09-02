Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast Harbour has launched plans to redevelop and enhance its cruise and offshore renewable energy facilities.

The harbour has described a vision of making Belfast a hub for future offshore wind development on the island of Ireland, through significant investment in new infrastructure.

Its Offshore Wind Terminal is currently the only facility of its type on the island for the transport and assembly of offshore wind turbines and between 2013 and 2018 delivered 66% of UK offshore wind capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent years the facility has been used as a berth for the growing number of cruise ships visiting Belfast, with almost 150 cruise calls by more than 30 cruise lines last year.

Belfast Harbour has launched plans to redevelop and enhance its cruise and offshore renewable energy facilities

Belfast Harbour currently welcomes more than 300,000 cruise ship visitors every year, with cruise tourism making an estimated £25m annual contribution to the Northern Ireland economy.

The new plans would see the cruise business relocated to a new berth and an integrated solution developed which will be capable of facilitating both cruise and offshore renewable energy activity, including assembly of foundations for floating offshore turbines and advanced manufacturing potential.

When completed, the terminals will play vital roles in the development of the offshore renewable energy and tourism sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stormont Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd and Economy Minister Conor Murphy visited the harbour recently and were also briefed on its net zero ambitions and its progress in reducing carbon emissions from its operations.

Belfast Harbour said it reduced emissions by 18% in 2023 and now expects to reach net zero ahead of its 2030 target, aiming to become the first net-zero port operator on these islands.

This comes after implementing initiatives such as the introduction of electric vehicles and switching to low-carbon alternative fuels in its pilot boats and machinery.

Mr O’Dowd said Belfast Harbour plays a “crucial role as the region’s principal maritime gateway and logistics hub and is also a critical infrastructure asset for the island of Ireland”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was pleased to hear about Belfast Harbour’s vision to develop new infrastructure which has the potential to not only boost trade and tourism, but also to help meet the Executive’s net zero targets by facilitating new renewable energy capacity across the island,” he said.

Mr Murphy added: “I welcome Belfast Harbour’s plans to further invest in renewable energy and tourism infrastructure. The proposed investment will support my department’s key strategic objectives to create good jobs and reduce carbon emissions.

“Reaching net zero by 2050 is a legal requirement and a moral obligation to the wellbeing of future generations. Done right, the energy transition can also generate prosperity for all.”

Chairwoman of Belfast Harbour Dr Theresa Donaldson said it is “at the forefront of the offshore wind sector”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that ports have a strategically important role to play in the success of the wider renewable energy industry,” she said.

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to brief the ministers about our goals to drive additional offshore renewable energy development and cruise activity.