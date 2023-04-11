Belfast Junior Orange parade going strong on Easter Tuesday since 1925

Despite the unsettled weather today’s parade did not disappointed with the Shankill Road lined with supporters to watch the main parade from West Belfast Queen Elizabeth II Orange Hall to Hammer Park.

Noel Liggett, who is County Master of Belfast Junior County Lodge, said: “The wind and rain made carrying the banners a bit more difficult on the return parade but we’ve had a very good day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was pleased with the turn out in terms of lodges, bands and the people out to watch – the Shankill was lined on both sides for near enough all of the route.”

The main Easter Tuesday Junior Orange parade took place on the Shankill Road in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Explaining the history of the parade, he said: “The Belfast parade on Easter Tuesday goes back to 1925, the other junior counties came later than us and they have their own specific days on which they parade.

“They used to take part in our Easter Tuesday parade until they formed their own counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ours has been going since 1925 though all parades were suspended during the Second World War.”

Noel said that the Junior Orange Association as a whole is in a “strong place” at present: “There’s been a good number of new lodges being formed – and in some cases lodges reformed – over the past 18 months.

“A strong Junior Orange Association is vitally important as these young men represent the future of our Institution. Indeed, we have seen the benefit of holding our parades in Belfast over recent years with an increase in members across lodges within the city."

The 58 year-old, who paraded on his first Twelfth at the age of four in 1969, said that at his own lodge – Deramore JLOL 45 – they initiated 17 new members two months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what attracts new members to the Junior Orange, he said: "It brings the Christian way of life to them. We undertake various activities throughout the year, it’s not just a parading organisation.