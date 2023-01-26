Kevin Winters is one of five partners at KRW Law taking the action against News Group Newspapers

​Partners in KRW Law contend they were defamed in articles by The Sun which referred to allegations of a “witch hunt” probe into killings by ex-servicemen. The action against News Group Newspapers has been listed for a two-week trial due to begin at the High Court next month.

​Proceedings centre on reports published either online or in a print edition of The Sun back in 2016. ​Those articles related to criminal investigations, civil litigation and inquests into deaths caused by British troops during the conflict in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​KRW Law’s partners, Kevin Winters, Niall Murphy, Joe McVeigh, Gerard McNamara and Paul Pierce, have instructed Frank O’Donoghue KC to represent them in the court battle. ​Witnesses set to give evidence on behalf of the plaintiffs include murdered Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane’s widow Geraldine Finucane and investigative journalist John Ware.

Campaigner Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine was among 21 people killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings will also give evidence. ​Representatives of the Northern Ireland Law Society, the Committee on the Administration of Justice and Human Rights First are also expected to testify.

​With News Group claiming justification as part of its defence, the company has enlisted Tony McGleenan KC to fight the lawsuit. ​At a review hearing yesterday Mr McGleenan told the court that a request for discovery has been made on financial information in a series of cases and police ombudsman investigations.

​“We have raised specific questions about it … the issues are well known,” he said.