Belfast leisure centre staff are taking part in a 24-hour strike over pay at facilities managed by Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL).

The 24-hour strike came after unions said talks with GLL, a not-for-profit social enterprise that operates Belfast Council’s leisure services, finished at the end of July with no movement on a pay dispute.

Fourteen leisure centres and two gyms, including those in the Better Gym franchise, are owned by Belfast City Council, but operated by GLL.

The strike started at 00.01 on Tuesday and will continue right through until midnight.

Staff want a £1 per hour wage increase, with unions Unite and NIPSA stating the capital city’s leisure workers are the lowest paid in Northern Ireland – though that’s disputed by GLL.

In a statement ahead of the strike, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is deeply unfair that Belfast leisure workers are the lowest paid leisure workers in Northern Ireland. Workers who perform the same tasks and have the same responsibilities are paid significantly less than they would be in neighbouring councils.

"Belfast City Council’s decision to outsource services to GLL has proven disastrous not just for workers who are underpaid and overstretched but for the public who have endured hikes on charges.”

GLL said it remains "engaged in constructive negotiations, with ongoing support from the Labour Relations Agency".

They added that further discussions are planned for Thursday (August 14).

GLL stated that all Better leisure centres and gyms would be on Tuesday, but due to “limited staff availability, some services may be temporarily reduced.”