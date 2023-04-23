A talented footballer, Ben was involved in a single-vehicle traffic collision on the Marlacoo Road, Richhill on Sunday morning.

He remained critically ill in hospital until he sadly passed away on Wednesday evening.

Ben leaves behind his mum Lynne and dad Colin.

Family and friends attend the funeral of Ben Gillis at Ballymore Parish Church in Tandragee on Sunday.

The funeral left his home at 3pm for a service in Ballymore Parish Church before Ben was interred in the adjoining churchyard.

The family requested that no formal clothing was required but an array of football tops is what Ben 'would have wanted'.

Local football clubs in the Mid-Ulster League observed a minute's silence this weekend, with Dungannon Swifts and Portadown supporters taking part in a one minute of applause to honour Ben.

And on Friday night, a minute’s silence was observed at the Mid Ulster Youth Cup final between Glenavon and Portadown U18s for Ben and also former Glenavon secretary Roy Marshall who passed away on April 16.

Ben was described as “a valued member” of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Orchard Leisure Centre team in Armagh, where he worked as a leisure assistant.

Ben was a past pupil at Tandragee Junior High School and Principal Wayne Brown said the school community was “deeply saddened” at the news.

"Our school community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former pupil, Ben Gillis," he posted on Facebook.

"Ben is remembered with great fondness by staff and peers. He was a talented sportsman and contributed freely to the school's extra-curricular activities.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family circle and friends at this time and in the days ahead."

Armagh True Blues Flute Band, of which Ben’s dad Colin is a member, cancelled a planned parade following the sad news.

"The band are deeply saddened to hear the heartbreaking news that Ben Gillis, son of our member Colin Gillis, has passed away,” they said.