"Big gent" who passed away in motorcycle crash to be laid to rest early next week
Philip McClelland, who was from the Newtownards area, died after his motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Portaferry Road, Newtownards.
A funeral notice describes Mr McClelland as being the “much loved son of Nicola and Gavin, dearly loved partner of Lindsay and deeply loved daddy of Mylie and step dad of Jay and Jake, brother of Joel.”
His funeral service is planned to take place at S. Clarke & Son's Funeral Church, Newtownards on Tuesday, July 8 at 12:00pm, followed by a committal at Roselawn Crematorium.
The notice adds that he is "lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the whole family circle”.
The police said that Mr McClelland died at the scene from his injuries and that enquiries into his passing are ongoing.
Tributes since Mr McClelland’s passing have described him as “a big gentleman”.
On Facebook, Louise Holmes shared: “Thinking of his daughter & Lindsay & family circle at this sad time he was a true gentleman RIP.”
Jamie Flanagan also passed on his condolences on the same social media platform: “Absolutely gutted man was a gentlemen! Rest easy big man.
“Thinking of your family at this time especially you're (sic) little daughter & partner.”
Adam Craig posted: “Still can’t believe it mate, thoughts and prayers are with your family, rip Phil Mcclelland such a tragedy.”
Meanwhile, Neill Greenway also said the following on Facebook: “Big gent be sadly missed thoughts are with his family and friends.”
