Biking community riding to the rescue

​The sports governing body in NI – the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) – has been exploring a range of options to cover crippling insurance costs, and one of those ideas – a crowdfunding campaign has got off to a flying start.

Launched on Saturday, the online fundraising appeal had last night brought in more than £40,000 of the £300,000 required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisers said: “The motorcycle world was rocked here in Northern Ireland when news of the hike in insurance was made clear to all the promoting motorcycle clubs.

Racing may return at the NW200

“We are asking our fans, those that love their racing, their road racing and trials to help us by kindly donating directly to our insurance shortfall fund to give us the chance to have racing this year. Your efforts, if successful will result in most if not all two-wheeled sport being back on our calendar."

Meanwhile DUP MP Ian Paisley said that efforts are continuing to press insurance companies to offer a solution to the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad