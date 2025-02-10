NI Health Minister Mike Nesbitt

Extending the Westminster Tobacco and Vapes Bill to Northern Ireland is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity to save lives", the Stormont Health Minister has said.

Mike Nesbitt proposed the extension of the Bill which aims to introduce a progressive smoking ban across the UK at the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday.

The legislation also includes a total ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, including displays seen by children and young people such as on buses, in cinemas and in shop windows, bringing them in line with tobacco restrictions.

The Assembly previously voted to back a crackdown on smoking and vaping which was not passed before the dissolution of parliament last year.

As Mr Nesbitt proposed the legislative consent motion to extend the latest Bill to Northern Ireland, he said it will create a "smoke-free generation, making it an offence for anybody born on or after January 1 2009 to be sold tobacco products".

"Smoking kills, it is the number one cause of preventable illness and premature death," he told MLAs.

"Each year, 2,200 people here in Northern Ireland die from smoking-related conditions. It increases the risk of over 50 serious health conditions. Smoking is also a major cause of health inequality.

"This Bill's generational approach to eliminating tobacco use offers a groundbreaking way to address this public health threat."

Mr Nesbitt also spoke about "growing concern" around the use of vapes, with recent data suggesting vape use has doubled among Year 12 pupils from 11.7% in 2019 to 23.6% in 2022.

"Robust measures are needed to address the appeal of these products to children," he said.

"This UK Bill offers the best opportunity to introduce these measures in this mandate and allow us to keep pace with the other UK nations.

"This Bill offers a huge opportunity to save lives and enable people to stay well for longer.

"It's the right thing to do and we would face considerable public criticism if we were to reject this once-in-a-generation opportunity.

"I ask Members to support this motion to best serve our families, our friends and future generations.

"The Bill is an opportunity to save lives."