Billy Kennedy on Churches: Congregations invited to seek aid from trust

St Andrew’s parish church, Killyman, Dungannon, Co Tyrone. Picture: Billy Maxwell

The project offers a church or chapel from the various denominations funding of between £500 and £10,000 for church maintenance building or urgent repair work.

The deadline for applications is January 24, 2022 with a decision taken for applications by March 31, 2022.

The Trust will consider applications from listed and unlisted Christian places of worship, of any denomination, that are located in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be eligible to apply churches must satisfy the following criteria:

- The applicant must have 50 per cent of the funds required at the point of application.

- Work must not have started.

- Any necessary planning permissions must be in place.

- The work must have been out to tender or there must be at least two quotations in place.

- Work must be to the main church building or an attached hall.

- The church building must have been constructed as a place of worship at least 30 years ago.

- Places of worship must be open for at least 100 days per year.

The Churches Trust describes itself as a charity for people who love church buildings.

The Trust’s work is dedicated to supporting places of worship of historic, architectural and community value used by Christian denominations throughout the United Kingdom.

The Trust, which operates in different regions across the UK, says Northern Ireland has an amazingly rich heritage of church and chapel buildings. This includes 895 listed places of worship, with 45 churches and chapels listed as Grade A buildings of the highest heritage significance.

“We want more people to appreciate their architecture and history and ‘Treasure Ireland’ will help put churches and chapels on the tourist map,” says the Trust policy web.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.