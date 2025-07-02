Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset last weekend

Punk rap duo Bob Vylan will no longer play at a festival in Manchester this weekend after a controversial appearance at Glastonbury.

The group were due to headline the Saturday slot at Radar festival but no longer appear in the line-up.

It comes as police launched an investigation after rapper Bobby Vylan led crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their livestreamed performance at the Somerset music festival last weekend.

A statement posted on Radar festival’s Instagram account said: “Bob Vylan will not be appearing at Radar festival this weekend.”

It has since updated its website, changing the Saturday slot to “Headliner TBA” (to be announced).

In response, the group shared the festival’s statement on their Instagram story, adding the caption: “Silence is not an option. We will be fine, the people of Palestine are hurting. Manchester we will be back.”

The rap group had issued a statement on Tuesday claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up” after Avon and Somerset police began its investigation.

The BBC has also faced criticism for livestreaming the set and has since apologised, describing the chants as “antisemitic sentiments” that were “unacceptable”.

It later emerged BBC director-general Tim Davie was at Glastonbury while the performance was being livestreamed.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The director-general was informed of the incident after the performance and at that point he was clear it should not feature in any other Glastonbury coverage.”

The group have since been banned from entering the US, ahead of their tour, with deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau revoking the duo’s visas for their “hateful tirade at Glastonbury”.

They have also been pulled from their upcoming performance at a German music venue.

Bob Vylan are expected to perform at the Boardmasters surfing and music festival in Newquay, Cornwall, in August.

The group was formed in Ipswich in 2017, and are known for addressing political issues in their albums including racism, masculinity and class.