Boys’ Brigade NI split from GB: Charting way forward on firm Christian ethos

The BB decision to go it alone in Northern Ireland, on an 88.5% / 11.5% vote margin, was taken over marked differences on doctrinal and administrative matters.

The Boys’ Brigade – founded in Glasgow in 1883 by Presbyterian elder, businessman, military officer Sir William Alexander Smith – has always been seen as a traditional Christian youth organisation with high moral values based firmly on sound Biblical teaching.

The first Irish BB company was formed in Donegall Pass, Belfast in 1888.

Boys' Brigade NI has split from GB

Today, there are 11,000 NI BB members and 2,500 volunteer leaders.

A core component of BB objectives is foremost the advancement of ‘Christ’s Kingdom’ among boys and it is understood many in the leadership of the organisation in Northern Ireland are not convinced this ethos is given enough priority and theological status by the organisation operating in other parts of the UK.

Across Northern Ireland there are 270 BB companies with two-thirds attached to Presbyterian congregations.

The Methodist Church has 21 companies (one in the Irish Republic).

BB membership here is represented by over nine Protestant denominations, including children from Church of Ireland, Baptist, Free Presbyterian, and Pentecostalist churches, and none.

Locally, a BB company, and indeed, the sister Girls’ Brigade companies, could have as many as half a dozen Protestant denominations represented in the ranks of boys and girls between the ages of five and 18.

Many boys enrolled have no family connection with a particular denomination and their BB affiliation provides opportunities for Christian-orientated comradeship and involvement in the various and extensive recreational pursuits provided.

The Northern Ireland BB president is Sky Television journalist David Blevins, himself a Methodist based in Richhill, Co Armagh.

Mr Blevins has urged respect for regional differences on how the organisation interprets its faith-based role, and the wider and positive outreach to youth in society

In a policy document, BB Northern Ireland said “the environment in GB is culturally different to that in Northern Ireland, in relationship with the church.

“Boys’ Brigade NI does not hold doctrinal positions but respects those held by every denomination with which we partner.”

The Irish Presbyterian Church said it has a long-standing relationship with the Boys’ Brigade and does not believe the decision to split will affect that going forward.

The organisation has extensive playing fields at Belvoir in south-east Belfast and development plans there for new state-of-the-art facilities involve a BB partnership with Linfield Football Club.