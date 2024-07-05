Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kerry McLean has spoken of her pride after graduating from Ulster University with a degree in psychology.

The Ballymoney woman celebrated with husband Ralph McLean, her children and wider family as she graduated with a first class honours in Psychology from Ulster University in Coleraine on Thursday (July 4), after five-years of part-time study alongside her role as a broadcast journalist.

Speaking on her graduation day, Kerry discussed life as a part-time student, busy mum of three and radio journalist, her next steps, and shared her advice for those hoping to pursue a career in journalism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “The highlight is this moment. Getting to walk across that stage and lift that certificate, knowing that I had five long years of work that went into it, it was worth it. I feel like my brain has sprung to life! I just feel so proud of myself, I’m so thankful to my family and kids and all my friends who have supported me, but more than anything I’m proud of myself.

BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster Kerry McLean celebrates as she graduates from Ulster University with a degree in psychology

“I had to think long and hard about coming back to University. I work full time; I have three children and a really busy hectic life, so I thought, ‘How am I going to manage?” I’m so pleased that I took that jump and did it because I have loved my experience here!

“I have had so much help from all the lecturers. I can’t tell you how much help and support that has been given to me from the people that work in the University and from the group of friends I’ve made, both people my own age that have come back and the young people that have been here, it’s been an incredible experience.