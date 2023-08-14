Brother of Shankill bomb victim calls for Charity Commission members to step down after Feile festival 'error'

Gary Murray, whose sister Leanne was just 13 when she was murdered by the IRA in 1993, had lodged a complaint with the commission last year and questioned why the watchdog allowed it to happen again.

Mr Murray last year brought a complaint in relation to the West Belfast festival and the organising of acts which promote IRA terrorism. The Charity Commission held that organising such acts was consistent with charity law.

He said: “Last night the West Belfast festival once again knowingly organised a musical event in the Falls Park which engaged in the promotion and celebration of IRA terrorism.

Leanne Murray, 13, was one of the nine victims of the IRA's bomb at a fish shop on the Shankill Road in October 1993. Photo: Pacemaker

"This was not only via the Wolfe Tones, but also a pro-terror band known as Shebeen who expressly sang a number of songs celebrating the IRA murder of British soldiers and other innocent victims.

“This, as with every year, has caused untold hurt and upset to victims of the IRA.

“The actions of the West Belfast festival are predictable, however the real issue here is that they were given the green-light for these events by the Charity Commission.”

He added: “Extraordinarily, the commission held that organising an event which promotes and celebrates IRA terrorism is consistent with charity law. This is profoundly disturbing, but moreover plainly in error. All actions of a charity must be consistent with one of the charitable purposes exhaustively listed in Section 2 (2) of the Charities Act (NI) 2008.

The Wolfe Tones on stage at the Feile an Phobail festival. Photo: Wolfe Tones official Twitter page

“This leads us to a straightforward question which the commission have no answer to – in organising a musical event which promotes IRA terrorism, which charitable purpose was being served?

Mr Murray said: “The commission were warned they were in error and warned that the West Belfast festival would once again engage in this activity. They ignored these warnings, and the results last night are there for all to see.

"This is an indictment on the Charity Commission who have shown themselves to be impotent, and fearful of upholding the law in the face of the political and civic power the republican movement can bring to bear.

“If, as we submit, the commission have egregiously misapplied the law, then once this is established by a competent judicial body – or the commission accept their error – then due to what transpired last night, plainly commissioners – and particularly their legal advisors – ought to tender their resignations.”

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission said: “In August of last year, the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland received concerns regarding the annual West Belfast Festival held by registered charity Feile An Phobail Limited.

“Having assessed the concerns raised, commissioners concluded that the charity, as a result of performances at the festival, had not contravened charity law.

“One of the concerned parties requested that the commission review its decision not to take regulatory action under its internal decision review process. The charity was advised of this request.

“The concerned party also requested that a specific question is referred to the Charity Tribunal under para 1 of Schedule 4 to the Charities Act (NI) 2008.

“The concerned party has been advised that this request is currently being considered by the commission.