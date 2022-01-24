Burns Night: where to join in the celebrations around Northern Ireland

Jacqueline Purse, digital marketing officer with the agency said that due to ongoing restrictions at the time of planning, activities had to move online for 2022.

New digital content will be shared across the Agency’s social media channels every weekday and the videos focus on Burns’ work and his links to the city of Belfast and beyond.

Videos include local singer and musician Rachel Hutchinson performing works from Burns including ‘Ae Fond Kiss’ and ‘You’re Welcome, Willie Stewart’.

Addressing the Haggis. INCR4-315PL

Matthew Warwick, education officer with the Ulster-Scots Community Network, will deliver a short informational piece, aimed towards children, looking at Burns’ famous Auld Lang Syne and the meaning behind the words.

In addition, the Agency will share a video which outlines how the Scottish poet came to be known as ‘Belfast’s Bonnie Burns’.

The videos will be available to view via the Ulster-Scots Agency’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Discover Ulster-Scots app.

Other Burns Week activities to note include The Andrew Gibson Memorial Lecture 2022, with Alistair Heather, hosted by Linen Hall Library which took place yesterday but will be made available to view later via the library’s YouTube channel.

Funded by the Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund, Paula McIntyre’s Burns Night Banquet aired on BBC Two NI on Sunday and is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The Schomberg Society, based in Kilkeel, are also hosting a Burns Festival, which runs until Saturday.

Jacqueline said: “Burns Night is an important date in the Ulster-Scots calendar and while we may not be gathering together in the same manner or numbers as in previous years we are delighted that through a variety of partnership arrangements the Ulster-Scots Agency continues to be able to help promote and explain the linguistic and cultural links between Scotland and Ulster and our shared love of the enduring works of the Scottish Bard, Robert Burns.”

Meanwhile in Ballynahinch tonight at the Hinch Distillery a Burns Night supper with a twist is taking place.

The bistro is fully booked for 50 people for a celebration of the traditions and culture exchanged over the centuries between the Scotch and Irish people.

It will feature a masterclass tasting of fine Scotch and Irish Whiskey paired with haggis, neeps and tatties.

Poetry will come courtesy of Matthew Warwick and music comes from piper Graham Harris and Campbell College band in the courtyard.

