After years of lobbying the powers-at-be at the football tournament for Bushmills to host games, it has been confirmed that the village will play its part later this summer.

Allister Kyle, a TUV councillor, who was involved in those conversations, says everyone involved at Bushmills United deserve plaudits for bringing their plans to fruition.

He said: “The SuperCupNI is the most prestigious youth football tournament in Northern Ireland, and attracts massive support including many holiday makers to the north coast.

“It’s a massive coup to host it in Bushmills and Bushmills United FC rightly have to take the credit for bringing it. They take great care in looking after the council owned facility and even fundraised to buy their own grass cutter to keep the pitch in order."

The TUV vice-chair added: “Mention should also be made to the effort and work they have put into growing youth football within the village and attracting youngsters from further afield as well."

Bushmills United chairman Chris Greer hopes their involvement at this year's tournament is the start of "big things" for the club.

"When we heard that there was a possibility of hosting the SuperCup we did all we could to make sure the pitch and facilities were in better shape than they've ever been," he added.

"When the club received the news this week that we'd been picked as a venue, it proved that all the hard work paid off and we can't wait to show everyone what Bushmills United FC, the town, and the community can do and we have no doubt this is the start of big things for Bushmills United FC."

SuperCupNI chairman Victor Leonard said the competition always gave "serious consideration" to plans presented to them by Bushmills United.

"Bushmills will be used as a venue this year and we are looking forward to it," he continued.

"We met with representatives from Bushmills United over two years ago about the possibility of the club being used to host games and we told them we'd give it serious consideration.