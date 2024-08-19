Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 21-year-old woman has appeared in court charged with attempting to import drugs worth an estimated £700,000 into Northern Ireland , according to police

The National Crime Agency said Xaena Bursey-Duff from Calgary, Canada was detained by officers on Saturday evening after Border Force staff at Belfast City Airport seized 36 kilos of cannabis from baggage that had arrived on a flight from London Heathrow.

Bursey-Duff was questioned after being transferred off a flight from Calgary in London and charged with importing controlled drugs and supplying controlled drugs, the NCA said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a hearing at Belfast Magistrates on Monday, she was remanded in custody until her next hearing at the same court on September 16 .