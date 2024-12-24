Cars are set on fire in Moy early on Christmas Eve
A PSNI press statement in the name of a Sergeant Lowry (no first name given) said: “At approximately 4.45am (on December 24), we received a report that two cars were alight in the Oakfield Drive area.
“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the flames were extinguished."
Sergeant Lowry continued: “It is believed that the fire was started deliberately in a black Toyota Rav 4, which was completely destroyed and then spread to a grey coloured Peugeot 307 which was parked close by.
“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who noticed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 204 24/12/24."
Police said that a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or on 0800 555 111.