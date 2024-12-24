Cars are set on fire in Moy early on Christmas Eve

Police said that the fire, which started in Toyota Rav 4 and spread to another car, was being treated as arson

Police are appealing for information following a report of cars on fire in Moy, Co Tyrone in the early hours of this morning, Christmas Eve.

A PSNI press statement in the name of a Sergeant Lowry (no first name given) said: “At approximately 4.45am (on December 24), we received a report that two cars were alight in the Oakfield Drive area.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the flames were extinguished."

Sergeant Lowry continued: “It is believed that the fire was started deliberately in a black Toyota Rav 4, which was completely destroyed and then spread to a grey coloured Peugeot 307 which was parked close by.

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who noticed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 204 24/12/24."