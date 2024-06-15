Casement Park stadium will be built on my watch, Michelle O'Neill tells all Ireland rally

Sinn Fein's President Mary Lou McDonald (left) sits with former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams and Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill, during a pro-unity group Ireland's Future event at the SSE Arena, Belfast on Saturday: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Casement Park will be built "on my watch", Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said.

Ms O'Neill was addressing a major rally on Irish unification in Belfast on Saturday.

More than 2,000 people attended the Ireland's Future Pathway to Change event in the SSE Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms O'Neill referred to the ongoing uncertainty over funding for the rebuilding of Casement Park GAA stadium in west Belfast.

The derelict ground has been earmarked as a venue for five Euro 2028 matches.

However, the funding needed to build the stadium in time for the tournament is still not in place and there are concerns the delays will see Belfast missing out on a tournament being jointly hosted by the UK and Ireland.

This week, GAA president Jarlath Burns was pessimistic about the prospect of the venue staging games in the showpiece soccer tournament in four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Neill said her preference was that the ground would be ready in time for the Euros, but said that in any case it would be rebuilt while she is in office.

She said: "In case there is any doubt out there, Casement Park will be built on my watch."

She also said she had a positive relationship with the DUP's deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

She said: "We have common ground, the common ground is prosperity for everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our common ground is around trying to build our community."

She said Westminster had shown it would never serve the interests of people in Northern Ireland, which demonstrated the need for constitutional change.

Eleven political parties from across the island are taking part in the event on Saturday.

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, union leader Mick Lynch, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and GAA president Jarlath Burns addressed the rally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McDonald said she supported a Citizens' Assembly on unity.

She said: "This can't just be left to the politicians, although the politicians have to lead on this.

"We are now in the time where we have to actively make the preparations, we have to actively do the work."

She added: "The main thing we need is seriousness about this.

"We need the political system to stop dodging the question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to accept that the change, the evolution, is happening now and politics and the politicians need to catch up."

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams also attended the event in Belfast.

Opening the event, senator Frances Black, Ireland's Future chairwoman, said: "It is undeniable that change is imminent."

The Alliance Party's Nuala McAllister took part in a panel discussion after party leader Naomi Long withdrew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms McAllister said the priority for her party was to reform the Stormont powersharing institutions.

She said: "We do not want to create a divide here where we radicalise on either side."

DUP founding member Wallace Thompson and loyalist paramilitary David Adams took part in a panel discussion called The Protestant Perspective.

The stated aim of Ireland's Future is to promote debate and discussion about what a united Ireland would look like. It is campaigning for a referendum on reunification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group says Brexit has created a fresh impetus for constitutional change, with more people looking at unification as a way to mitigate the consequences of the UK's departure from the EU.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Burns said "everything has to be on the table" in a discussion about unity.

He said: "Everyone on the island needs to know that we are serious about respecting differing viewpoints and sincere about trying to accommodate the various traditions on the island - including those most recently arrived.