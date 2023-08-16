Archbishop Eamon Martin, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, met with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne on Wednesday to express his concern at the circumstances surrounding, and implications of, the recent erroneous release of sensitive data by the PSNI.

Last week, the PSNI revealed a document had mistakenly been shared online in response to a Freedom of Information request which included the names of about 10,000 officers and staff.

On Monday Mr Byrne told a press conference that he was confident the information was now in the hands of dissident republicans.

Archbishop Eamon Martin says his prayers are with all members of the PSNI, and their families

It followed the posting of documents from the leak on a wall near a Sinn Fein office in Belfast.

In an interview with the News Letter on Saturday, Superintendent Gerry Murphy said the breach had “particularly affected Catholic officers” and could deter new future recruits.

Despite many officers expressing concern for their safety due to terrorist threats, the archbishop reiterated his stance of encouraging Catholics to join the force.

However, the Catholic primate of all Ireland called on the community “to reject entirely” any one who would “intimidate or threaten” members of the PSNI.

He said: “In recent days I have spoken to several families and relatives of Catholic PSNI members. I wish to state my unequivocal support for all those who serve as police members or civilian support workers for the PSNI.

“I have previously encouraged young people from the Catholic community to consider a career in policing. Today I reiterate this sentiment.

“For that reason I also call on everyone in the community to reject entirely those who would intimidate or threaten the courageous women and men – including those from the Catholic community – who selflessly choose this noble vocation of policing.

“I am in no doubt that the future of peace and prosperity across the island of Ireland will depend upon respect and support for policing.