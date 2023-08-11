The Catholic Police Guild, a body which represents a significant number of Catholic members of the PSNI, has said the serious data breaches require a full response from the senior ranks of the Police Service.

Superintendent Gerry Murray, the guild’s chairperson, is seeking reassurance from the chief constable on behalf of the organisation’s members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our Guild was formed to provide a support service within the PSNI for Catholic members, and to raise issues which impact on their work within the PSNI.

Police Service of Northern Ireland headquarters at Knock Road. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

“It is hard to think of a more pressing issue for Catholic officers and staff than the data breaches which have come to light this week. Everyone understands the particular difficulties faced by Catholic members of the PSNI and indeed the implications of this for potential new recruits from the Catholic community.

“Our members have expressed genuinely held concerns over the release of this information, they are worried for themselves and in many cases for their family members. As Chairman of the Guild I am also concerned about the impact on future recruitment of young Catholics into the police service.

“We are seeking an urgent meeting with the chief constable and senior colleagues and we want to be assured that the data breach will be fully and quickly investigated and procedures put in place to ensure it cannot happen again.

He added: “Catholic officers and staff who feel vulnerable need to be supported in protecting themselves, their families and their homes. The Police Service must acknowledge and take account of the particular sensitivities of the Catholic members of the Force. The community background of police officers and staff has to be given the proportionate weight when considering the implications of this data breach on serving officers.