Chloe Mitchell funeral: Weeks, months and years ahead will be very difficult for family

The 21-year-old was last seen in the town on CCTV footage in the early hours of Saturday, June 3 before an extensive search was triggered.

The dark shadow of despair was cast over the community when police confirmed a week later that the search had become a murder investigation following the discovery of suspected human remains, which were later identified as Chloe’s.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Chloe will be held in her late home at 55 Wakehurst Park, Ballymena on Thursday at 12noon followed by interment in Ballee Cemetery.

A banner with pictures of Chloe Mitchell at King George's Park in Harryville, Ballymena, in remembrance of the 21-year-old. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The funeral service will be livestreamed on Alan Francey Funeral Services Facebook page and everyone is also welcome to watch the service live on a large screen in the King George Harryville Park in Ballymena.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said: “I suspect there will be a large turn out given the massive show of sympathy for the family.

"It is such a tragic loss and all we can do is hold this family in our prayers and continue to do so long after the funeral service. The weeks, months and years ahead will be very difficult.”

Chloe’s funeral notice revealed her family’s pet name for her – Wee Chlo Chlo – and described her as the “much loved daughter of George and Georgina, devoted sister of Kirstie, Jamie, Philip, Nadine and Ryan, loving granddaughter of Maureen and Tommy McDowell, Sally Mitchell and the late George”.

Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Chloe can be made to Turning Point NI c/o Alan Francey Funeral Services, 94 Toome Road, Ballymena BT42 2BU or online at www.franceyfunerals.com

A Go Fund Me campaign set up to help Chloe’s family has so far raised £4,749, well over its £3,000 target.

Two men have appeared in court on charges connected to the death of Chloe.

